Ottawa organization helping Black-owned businesses celebrates 1 year anniversary

An Ottawa organization focused on supporting Black entrepreneurs celebrated its one-year anniversary on Thursday.

The 'Chnge Mker' Innovation Hub in the Byward Market opened its doors on Feb. 1, 2023 as Black History Month kicked off. Since then, the organization has helped 35 Black-owned businesses to launch.

"This is a really amazing occasion to celebrate the milestones that we achieved - the milestones our entrepreneurs have achieved," said hub founder and CEO Mona Abow.

The hub’s development programs have brought aspiring entrepreneurs under one roof to network and collaborate, but it is the organization’s focus on mental health that is the real draw for those who walk through the door.

"More than 60 per cent of entrepreneurs in general suffer with their mental health. For Black entrepreneurs, that layer of additional racism, discrimination and barriers adds more discrepancies."

The hub’s sense of community has stuck with business owner Attianna Palmer, who successfully launched Fluentry Language Consultancy.

“[Abow] helps us to work on our mindset and how to achieve our goals with our business, move forward and to not let certain things hold us back," said Palmer.

"It's really amazing," said Stride Management Group founder Michael Gakwandi. "I wish there were more programs like that to help Black entrepreneurs, because like everybody else, you're just scared to get out there."

As Black History Month continues in Ottawa, the Chnge Mker Innovation Hub is encouraging residents to support local Black-owned businesses.

"More than 50 per cent of black entrepreneurs never reach maturity - how can we support Black entrepreneurs so that they can not just succeed, but thrive?" Abow said.

Ottawa Tourism has listed several Black-owned businesses along with a slew of Black History Month events.

The Chnge Mker Innovation Hub will be holding a 'Demo Day' with the Byward Market on Feb. 10. Abow encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to come by and touch base.