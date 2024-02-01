OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa organization helping Black-owned businesses celebrates 1 year anniversary

    Mona Abow working at the Chnge Mker Innovation Hub on Feb. 1, 2024. (Sam Houpt/CTV News) Mona Abow working at the Chnge Mker Innovation Hub on Feb. 1, 2024. (Sam Houpt/CTV News)
    Share

    An Ottawa organization focused on supporting Black entrepreneurs celebrated its one-year anniversary on Thursday.

    The 'Chnge Mker' Innovation Hub in the Byward Market opened its doors on Feb. 1, 2023 as Black History Month kicked off. Since then, the organization has helped 35 Black-owned businesses to launch.

    "This is a really amazing occasion to celebrate the milestones that we achieved - the milestones our entrepreneurs have achieved," said hub founder and CEO Mona Abow.

    The hub’s development programs have brought aspiring entrepreneurs under one roof to network and collaborate, but it is the organization’s focus on mental health that is the real draw for those who walk through the door.

    "More than 60 per cent of entrepreneurs in general suffer with their mental health. For Black entrepreneurs, that layer of additional racism, discrimination and barriers adds more discrepancies."

    The hub’s sense of community has stuck with business owner Attianna Palmer, who successfully launched Fluentry Language Consultancy.

    “[Abow] helps us to work on our mindset and how to achieve our goals with our business, move forward and to not let certain things hold us back," said Palmer.

    "It's really amazing," said Stride Management Group founder Michael Gakwandi. "I wish there were more programs like that to help Black entrepreneurs, because like everybody else, you're just scared to get out there."

    As Black History Month continues in Ottawa, the Chnge Mker Innovation Hub is encouraging residents to support local Black-owned businesses.

    "More than 50 per cent of black entrepreneurs never reach maturity - how can we support Black entrepreneurs so that they can not just succeed, but thrive?" Abow said.

    Ottawa Tourism has listed several Black-owned businesses along with a slew of Black History Month events.

    The Chnge Mker Innovation Hub will be holding a 'Demo Day' with the Byward Market on Feb. 10. Abow encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to come by and touch base.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News