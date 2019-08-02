

An Ottawa music teacher has been charged with five counts sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference.

Ottawa Police say the charges stem from incidents with children, some dating back to the year 2000.

Police say 56-year- old Gerald Loehr was a teacher at a west end middle school from 2000 to 2003.

Police investigators believe there may be more victims.

The investigation began in May.

Anyone with more infornation is urged to call Ottawa Police or Crime Stoppers.