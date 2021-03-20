OTTAWA -- New restrictions imposed in Ottawa as it moves into the red zone, a couple bids $400,000 over asking price and loses out on their dream home and the earth moves in eastern Ontario.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the five most viewed stories on our website this week

Ottawa moved into the Red-Control zone on Friday, imposing new restrictions on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, movie theatres, gyms and sports.

The Ontario government announced Thursday morning that Ottawa would move from the Orange-Restrict zone to the red zone at 12:01 a.m. Friday due to rising levels of COVID-19 in the community. The move came two days after medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches warned Ottawa was in the red zone threshold.

Under the red zone, social gatherings are limited to five people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

On Friday, Ontario announced new capacity limits for bars and restaurants in the red zone.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, capacity limits at restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments in the red zone will be 50 per cent capacity of the indoor dining area, subject to physical distancing rules and up to a maximum of 50 people.

Mayor Jim Watson and Ottawa business owners had expressed concerns with the previous capacity rules for bars and restaurants in the red zone, which had been capped at 10 people maximum.

Ottawa's red hot housing market is leaving potential homebuyers frustrated and fatigued.

"This was probably one of our dream homes on our list. We’ve been looking and looking for over a year and we bid over $400,000 over asking price," said Patricia-Abena Lawuyi, who was once again outbid on a home she and her husband wanted to buy.

The single-family home in the community of Riverside South sold for $1.25 million.

Lawuyi says they've lost nine bids for a new home.

The Ottawa Real Estate Board recorded 1,390 sales of residential properties in February through the Board’s Multiple Listing Service, compared with 1,134 in February 2020, a 23 per cent increase.

"Resale properties are virtually flying off the shelves," says Ottawa Real Estate Board President Debra Wright.

An Ottawa family is lucky to have Clover as the family dog after helping to save their daughter during a sudden medical emergency.

Haley Moore was walking her one-and-a-half-year old Maremma mix through their Stittsville neighbourhood Tuesday morning, when suddenly she began to seize.

Video from a neighbour’s security camera shows Clover spring into action, first checking on her owner, then watching as a car passed by Moore.

Moments later, a second vehicle approached. This time, Clover freed her leash from Moore’s grasp before moving to block the truck’s path, forcing the driver to stop.

Eventually, two people stopped to help Moore, and an ambulance was called to the scene.

The family isn’t sure what caused the sudden seizure, but Haley says she’s comforted by the fact that she’ll have her dog there to protect her.

"If this ends up happening again, I feel 10 times safer and I know she will be there for me," Haley smiled.

Residents from Ottawa to Cornwall and into New York State felt the earth move one week ago.

Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 3.2 earthquake at 7:50 p.m. March 13, located 14 kilometres southeast of Kemptville.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Letters arriving in mailboxes this week with a city of Ottawa logo offering water and sewer line insurance raised questions and concerns from homeowners.

"At first I wondered if it was a scam," said Rick Spring, after receiving two different letters offering a "Service Line Warranty Plan."

The letters are actually from Service Line Warranties of Canada, who have partnered with the city.

"To offer affordable and optional service plans, to protect the homeowner for the water and sewer piping that connects their home to the city’s systems," says Myles Meehan - Senior VP of HomeServe, the parent company.

Water, sewer, and storm Water pipes on your property are the homeowner's responsibility.

"There’s been no changes in responsibility, and there’s been no changes in the services which the city continues to offer," says Meagan Wheel Cuddihy, Program Manager - Locates, Laterals and Grants with the city of Ottawa.