OTTAWA -- A minor earthquake rattled eastern Ontario Saturday night.

Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 3.2 earthquake at 7:50 p.m., located 14 kilometres southwest of Kemptville.

In a statement on its website, Earthquakes Canada says there are no reports of damage, and none would be expected.

"Lightly felt in Kemptville, Iroquois."

The U.S Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.7 earthquake, located 19 kilometres southwest of Winchester.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, residents reported feeling the earthquake in Kemptville, Osgoode, Prescott, Iroquois, Winchester, Constance Bay and Cornwall. The quake was also felt in Waddington and Lisbon, New York.