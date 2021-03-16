OTTAWA -- Ottawa's top doctor says she expects the city to move into the COVID-19 red zone within the next week, meaning tighter restrictions on gatherings and local businesses.

"We now expect that the provincial restrictions in the red zone ... will apply within the next week," medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters Tuesday.

Etches said she is speaking with the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, later Tuesday afternoon.

"My conservation with the chief medical officer of health is that I believe we are in red. We've passed the red threshold and we’re staying in red."

Ottawa is currently in the 'orange-restrict' zone. Moving to 'red-control' would not mean full lockdown. However, it means tighter restrictions for bars and restaurants (10 people indoors, four per table), indoor and outdoor gatherings, and the closure of other businesses such as movie theatres.

The rate of people resting positive for COVID-19 has been above 40 per 100,000 for four straight days, exceeding the provincial threshold for the red zone. The positivity rate in the city is now 2.5 per cent.

"This means we’ve had too many situations where transmission has occurred where people are in close contact," Etches said.

The province's process to move the city to red will take some time, but Etches said Ottawa residents should act accordingly now.

"Right now, we should be thinking of ourselves as in a red situation where the level of COVID in our community is higher, and we need to limit our close contacts more," she said.

"Waiting for an official change is not helpful when we know that right now today, if we can decrease COVID transmission in our community, we’ll have less work to do to bring it back down and get back out of red.

"The faster we act, the better. It’s in our control."

This is a developing news story. More to come.