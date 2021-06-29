OTTAWA -- Patrón Perfectionists is a global cocktail competition that attracts bartenders from around the world and one Ottawa mixologist is also planting some homegrown roots with the drink he’s invented.

It’s called “The Branch” and its Marty Pineault’s creation for this year’s competition.

“I wanted to not only make a great cocktail and have a chance to compete with my fellow peers, but I wanted to do a little bit more,” says Pineault.

The mixologist at Ottawa restaurant Mati is hoping to have the top cocktail in Canada and represent his country in the world finals in January. But that's not all.

“Every cocktail, The Branch, that I sell, we raise some money towards the reforestation of cityscapes, forests, kind of wherever it need be in Canada,” says Pineault.

To help get trees into the ground, Pineault is teaming up with a Canadian company that has already planted more than 83 million trees.

“Trees are so beneficial in so many ways,” says Tree Canada CEO Danielle St-Aubin. “Tree Canada is the only national charity that’s really dedicated to planting and nurturing trees across Canada.”

Two dollars from every competition cocktail, which is available right now at Mati as well as Pineault's other restaurant Evoo, will be donated to Tree Canada.

“Every donation that he brings in helps to plant a tree,” says St-Aubin, “a little tiny seedling somewhere in Canada. It’s fantastic.”

“The colour of The Branch is intended to represent a maple leaf in the fall,” says Pineault, “when it kind of gives us one last glorious show.”

Not only is the drink named after a part of a tree, it has roots that dig deep into Canada’s history.

“I was trying to find an ingredient that truly represented Canada and, of course, what came to my mind was maple syrup.”

Some of the other ingredients in the $18 cocktail include a muddled strawberry, Amaro Nonino and Patrón Resposado Tequila.

“I’m hoping, regardless of the outcome of the competition, that I can leave a really positive mark on the Earth.”

To help Pineault represent Canada and read more details about The Branch, visit the Patron Perfectionists website to cast your vote for best Canadian Cocktail.