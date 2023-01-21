Ottawa man killed in head-on crash in Algonquin Provincial Park

Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa man is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 60 in Algonquin Provincial Park.

Police say an SUV collided head-on with a pickup truck on the highway near Lake of Two Rivers, about 50 km west of Madawaska, at around 1 p.m. Friday.

The SUV driver, identified as Patrick Lakanen, 69, of Ottawa, was killed in the crash. The 44-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger of the pickup truck were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

A section of Highway 60 was closed for about 12 hours Friday, but it has since reopened.

Map for reference purposes.