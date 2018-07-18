

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An Ottawa man is facing child pornography charges after a tip from police in Australia.

In May, Ottawa Police received a package from Task Force Argos of the Queensland Australia Police Service.

Police say the investigation was conducted on a photo-sharing website commonly used to share illegal content, including images of child pornography. Police also allege communication was exchanged with an undercover cop during the investigation.

Ottawa Police, Canada Border Services Agency and Homeland Security Investigations identified an IP address in the Ottawa area.

Steven Rutter, 24, of Ottawa faces three charges, including possession and distribution of child pornography.