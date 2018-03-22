A 55-year-old Ottawa man is facing several charges after a search uncovered an extensive collection of child pornography on several digital devices.

Police say the Internet Child Exploitation Unit was conducting a proactive investigation on a Peer to Peer network in November 2017.

A search warrant executed in the Golden Triangle area of Centretown Wednesday uncovered the devices.

Now, Michael Petrusic is charged with two counts of making child porn available and three of possession of child porn.

He's scheduled to appear in court Thursday.