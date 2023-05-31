Ottawa man facing charges in double homicide of Mississauga teens in Pembroke, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Ottawa in connection with a double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.

Noah Nathaniel Annis and Alando Omario Davidson, both 16 and from Mississauga, were shot to death May 22. A third 16-year-old, also from Mississauga, was seriously injured in the shooting. Police said they believe the victims were targeted.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. at a home on Mackay Street. Police found two people with life-threatening injuries. One died in hospital. Some time later, another person was found dead nearby on Dunlop Street.

OPP said they arrested a suspect without incident Tuesday, with help from Ottawa police.

Zacharie Robert Lamoureux, 21, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Lamoureux appeared in court in Pembroke Wednesday and was remanded into custody. He's due in court again June 21.

Police say although an arrest has been made, investigators continue to seek evidence. Police are encouraging anyone with information or relevant video to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP detachment.

"We cannot speculate as to whether additional charges could be laid against anyone else at this point," said OPP Det. Insp. Jennifer Patton.

Pembroke Mayor Ron Gervais says residents remain concerned following the incident.

"I'm reading that there is still more investigation to happen and perhaps there's other arrests that might be made," Gervais said. "It's natural that the whole community, including myself, will continue to have a little trepidation that we are still dealing with this."

It remains unclear if the homicide in Pembroke is linked to a homicide in nearby Renfrew, Ont. just days earlier, where a 41-year-old man was shot to death. Police said they believed the victim, Jonathan Logan, was also targeted.

So far, no arrest has been announced in that case.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson.