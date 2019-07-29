

Catherine Lathem , CTV Ottawa





Ottawa’s tight-knit scuba diving community is in mourning after a tragic death at a popular quarry in west-Quebec.

MRC-des-Collines police were called to the Morrison Quarry off highway 105 in Chelsea, Quebec at 5 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

Police say two divers, both 24 year olds from Ottawa, were under water when one of them ran into trouble. His diving partner resurfaced to find help. Police say other divers at the quarry were then able to go down and rescue the man but were unable to resuscitate him. The diver was pronounced dead at Wakefield Hospital. Police says area paramedics and firefighters also participated in the rescue efforts.

According to owner Dave Morrison, the Chelsea quarry has been a popular spot for divers to train and explore since the 1970’s. Morrison says the quarry is approximately 140-feet deep, making it a popular spot for scuba divers from Ottawa to Montreal. The quarry is also a popular spot from swimmers and home to the Great Canadian Bungee, boasting Canada’s highest bungee jump at 200 feet.

Morrison says tragically there have been diving deaths at the quarry in the past, but says in most of those cases it was equipment malfunction. He says the reason for this latest death is still unknown and says it’s now part of the police investigation.

Police say Quebec’s Coroner’s Office is now investigating how the diver died. His name is not being released out of respect for his family.