OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 73-year-old Ottawa man died in a serious crash just west of Hawkesbury last week.

Police said the crash happened July 31. Two drivers collided head-on on County Road 17 in the Champlain Township area.

In an update Tuesday, police said one driver, Momtaz Francis, 73, of Ottawa, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the lone person in his vehicle.

No information about anyone in the second vehicle was provided.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 613-632-2729.