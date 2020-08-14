OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a 34-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault involving a child.

Tyler LeBlanc is scheduled to appear in court on Friday to face charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say the young victim is known to the accused, and the charges relate to incidents that occurred within the last two years.

Investigators believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.