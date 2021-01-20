OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have charged a 77-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting young children who were in the care of his spouse.

The alleged incidents happened in early January and involved two girls under the age of 10, police said in a news release.

Gerard ‘Joseph’ Chamberlain of Ottawa is charged with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

He is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Investigators say they are concerned there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.