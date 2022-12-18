Ottawa LRT reopens after mechanical failure

A photo taken near Lees Station on Sunday morning shows one of the wires in the overhead catenary system that powers the train is missing from Ottawa's LRT line. (CTV News) A photo taken near Lees Station on Sunday morning shows one of the wires in the overhead catenary system that powers the train is missing from Ottawa's LRT line. (CTV News)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance

Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina