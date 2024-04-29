Ottawa LRT Line 1 service starting early on Ottawa Marathon day
The City of Ottawa says service on the Confederation Line LRT will launch early on the day of the Ottawa Marathon to make it easier for runners and spectators to get downtown.
Typically, the east-west LRT line doesn't start operations until 8 a.m. on Sundays, but the marathon's start time is 7 a.m. Last year, several people noted that the train wasn't running until the marathon had already started, but the city said the O-Train's maintenance schedule prevented them from launching trains earlier.
This year, trains will be running between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations starting at 5 a.m. on May 26, two hours before the marathon's start time. O-Train Line 1 will run as scheduled on Saturday, May 25, from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.
"We are thrilled to be able to partner with OC Transpo and the City of Ottawa to bring early opening of the O-Train Line 1 at 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 26," said Run Ottawa executive director Mike Vieira in a news release. "As thousands of eager runners, volunteers, and spectators converge for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, Run Ottawa extends a warm invitation to all participants to take advantage of this environmentally conscious and convenient way to get downtown. Let's skip the traffic and use public transit to make race weekend a smooth ride for everyone!"
The starting line for the 2024 Tartan Ottawa International Marathon is near the corner of Laurier Avenue West and Elgin Street. Rideau and uOttawa stations are the closest LRT stations to the starting line.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Ottawa Marathon. The City of Ottawa says this is the first time in several years the marathon has reached maximum capacity.
"Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend is an enormously popular event and with O-Train Line 1 opening early this year, it is easy to get to the race using transit," said Transit Commission Chair Coun. Glen Gower. "Whether paying your fare by credit card or taking advantage of the many O-Train Stations that are a short walk away from the event, OC Transpo is your most convenient, eco-friendly, affordable and stress-free choice. I would like to wish all those joining us at Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend a successful race."
Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend runs May 25-26, with 2K, 5K, 10K races and the kids' marathon on Saturday and the full and half-marathons on Sunday.
