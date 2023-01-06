Ottawa LRT closure to extend into weekend, officials say
Officials say the work to repair Ottawa's LRT line after freezing rain Wednesday night is expected to continue into the weekend after efforts to remove ice caused further damage.
More than 36 hours after freezing rain shut down the city's light rail system, a section of the line remains closed and two trains are still stuck.
Trains are running between Blair and Tremblay stations in the east and Tunney's and uOttawa stations in the west. Replacement bus service is still running between St. Laurent and Rideau stations.
Crews are still working to move the two trains that first became stuck Wednesday night near Lees Station as freezing rain fell and ice built up on the overhead wires.
In a memo early Friday afternoon, transit general manager Renee Amilcar said there is "significant" ice buildup in that area of the tracks because no trains have run there since Wednesday, making it more challenging to remove.
Crews sent a third train to the area Friday morning with a special attachment called a "winter carbon strip" to remove ice from the overhead wires, but the train caused more damage to the wires instead.
"The train had to operate at a low speed due to the two immobilized trains along its path," Amilcar said in the memo. "That solution was unsuccessful to remove the ice buildup and caused further damage to a short section of the OCS wire which will require repairs."
Amilcar said Rideau Transit Maintenance will use an "alternative method" to remove the ice building, which will take longer.
She said there's no estimate on when the work will be completed, but she anticipates the work will continue into the weekend.
In an earlier memo Friday morning, Amilcar said the overhead wire that was damaged near Lees Station had been repaired.
"RTM is still working to remove the two trains immobilized near Lees Station to the Maintenance Facility," Amilcar said. "Once the trains are removed, RTM will verify the work done to ensure service can resume safely through the area."
Video on Twitter Friday morning showed a broken wire on the closed stretch of the tracks.
Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA Friday, Coun. Glen Gower said trains would not be operating if there was a safety issue with the track, adding that although there isn't a definitive answer on the cause of the outage, but freezing rain is "very likely" a contributing factor.
"Anytime we have an outage of the train lasting 24 hours, that's a major outage and a concern," he said.
Gower is a member of the city's newly-formed LRT subcommittee. He said OC Transpo needs to look at the practices it has in place to deal with freezing rain.
Amilcar said two trains ran overnight from Blair to Tremblay stations to keep the wires clear of ice.
Sparks fly
A video posted on Twitter just after 11 p.m. Wednesday showed sparks flying from the overhead catenary system as a train approached Hurdman Station.
Around 11:45 p.m., two trains got stuck in that area. Passengers waited about an hour before they were escorted off the trains to a bus at Hurdman station. Amilcar said Thursday that early analysis showed ice buildup on the catenary system caused the stopped trains.
There was also a power outage on the system shortly after midnight. Replacement bus service ran on the eastern part of the line for all of Thursday.
Damage to the system
In an update to Council late Thursday afternoon, Amilcar said a section of the overhead catenary system that powers the train was damaged near Lees Station as crews were returning an immobilized train to the maintenance facility.
"The wire will need to be repaired, and then a full system-wide check of the OCS will be undertaken before full service can resume," Amilcar said.
Meantime, Rideau Transit Maintenance is now concerned the flashes of light spotted in the trains, known as "arcing", may have damaged the OCS.
"While arcing is a contributing factor to the current situation, the root cause investigation continues to identify the full scope of any issues and required corrective actions."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
Prince Harry criticized by British military figures after claiming he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has drawn criticism from some security and military figures after claiming in his autobiography that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving for the British Army in Afghanistan.
Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2). No related illnesses have been reported in connection to that wastewater finding.
Ontario girl with autism making 'fantastic' progress after deep brain stimulation treatment
An Ontario father says his daughter with autism spectrum disorder is making 'fantastic' progress two years after starting a world-first treatment involving sending electrical signals to her brain.
'We are coming for you:' OPP warns driver after overhead sign brought down on Hwy. 401
Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warning to the driver of a transport truck they say is responsible for an overhead sign collapsing on a major highway Friday morning.
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers after the the Idaho murders, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighbourhood. Eventually, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger.
Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as 'Chapo' son nabbed
Violence erupted in Culiacan, Mexico and surrounding areas after the military captured Ovidio Guzman, a son of the notorious former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, on Thursday in a pre-dawn operation north of the city.
Montreal man found dead near border was trying to reach family in U.S.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say a man found dead near the border was attempting to cross into the U.S. to reach a family member when he died. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Fritznel Richard from Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Cases of Omicron sub-variant 'Kraken' emerging in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported around the globe.
-
Nova Scotia to spend $2 billion to improve highways, bridges by 2030
Nova Scotia has announced it will spend $2 billion over the next seven years to improve the province’s highways, bridges and ferry infrastructure.
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
-
'We are coming for you:' OPP warns driver after overhead sign brought down on Hwy. 401
Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warning to the driver of a transport truck they say is responsible for an overhead sign collapsing on a major highway Friday morning.
-
Police associations to examine issues behind officer killings after recent deaths
Some of Canada's largest police associations say they are banding together to identify the root causes behind the killings of five police officers in the past four months.
Montreal
-
Montreal man found dead near border was trying to reach family in U.S.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say a man found dead near the border was attempting to cross into the U.S. to reach a family member when he died. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Fritznel Richard from Montreal.
-
Quebec woman returned from ISIS detention camp in northeastern Syria granted bail
A Quebec woman facing terrorism charges after returning from a detention camp in northeastern Syria last October has been granted bail. The details of Oumaima Chouay's bail hearing or the reasons for her release today by a Quebec court judge are under a publication ban.
-
Man, 76, dies after being struck by SUV in Laval parking lot: police
A 76-year-old man died Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle in a Laval parking lot, police say.
Northern Ontario
-
Calls for the City of Greater Sudbury to address access to public washrooms downtown
Local businesses and residents are calling on the City of Greater Sudbury to address the lack of accessible public washrooms downtown after concerns involving human waste were raised earlier this week.
-
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
-
Sudbury's mayor on 2023 priorities for the city
Sudbury's new mayor, Paul Lefebvre, is heading into the new year with a list of priorities for the city, issues such as homelessness, addiction, and a new arena.
London
-
4 people charged after violent east London robbery
Charges have been laid following an armed robbery in London Thursday, according to police. Four people are charged after officers responded to London Gold Buyer on Highbury Avenue north around 9:45 a.m.
-
$25,000 fine for 2020 freedom rally organizer
The organizer of a COVID-19 freedom rally in 2020 has been convicted and will have to pay a hefty fine. Lamont Daigle was found guilty of failing to comply under the Reopening Ontario Act and received a fine of $20,000 plus a $5,000 surcharge.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police make arrest in fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old Haldimand County resident in connection to a fatal hit and run just outside Ohsweken on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
‘It’s very exciting’: U of Manitoba research finds fish oil may lower infection risk of coronavirus strain
New research from the University of Manitoba suggests fish oil may lower the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
-
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
-
Armed suspects reported at Winnipeg mall, transit bus: police
The Winnipeg Police Service was kept busy on Thursday evening, responding to a report of a woman armed with a gun at a local mall, and a separate report of a man holding a knife on a transit bus.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police make arrest in fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old Haldimand County resident in connection to a fatal hit and run just outside Ohsweken on Tuesday.
-
Families picking up the pieces after more than 60 headstones vandalized at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery
Dozens of headstones in a Mitchell, Ont. cemetery were damaged, leaving families heartbroken.
-
Police release results from this season's Festive R.I.D.E. campaign
Waterloo regional police have released the results from their Festive R.I.D.E. (Reducing Impaired Driving Everywhere) programs which ran from Nov. 17 to Jan. 2.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued in deadly Ranchlands shooting
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man accused in a fatal New Year's Day shooting in northwest Calgary.
-
'Significant impact': Driver seriously injured after truck crashes into Ogden home
One man was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home in the community of Ogden.
-
Calgary Stampeder suspended for using banned substances
A Calgary Stampeder will be sitting out for the next two games after it was discovered he was using illicit substances.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police make arrest in death of Saskatoon woman
The Prince Albert Police Service has arrested 25-year-old Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson for first-degree murder in the death of Taya Sinclair.
-
Arbutus wins appeal to proceed with Saskatoon apartment complex construction
The City and a Vancouver-based developer are going back to the negotiating table after the developer successfully appealed a decision by council regarding a proposed apartment complex in Rosewood.
-
A Saskatoon-based charity that battles human trafficking in Ukraine is now helping refugees
A Saskatoon-based charity that runs a home for girls in Ukraine has converted the property into a safe house for refugees.
Edmonton
-
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
-
Woman undergoes surgery in Mexico because of 'significant capacity challenges' in Edmonton hospitals
A beachside holiday took a scary turn for one Edmonton family, with the situation made worse because all of the hospitals in the Alberta capital were too busy to help out.
-
2 arrested in Grande Prairie drug-trafficking investigation
Police in northern Alberta seized $15,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine and arrested two Grande Prairie men recently.
Vancouver
-
Some flights from YVR to Mexico cancelled due to gang violence
Several flights from Canada to western Mexico were cancelled Friday as violent gang crime shut down local airports.
-
B.C.’s unemployment rate dips as Vancouver’s grows by 2%: Statistics Canada
British Columbia’s unemployment rate dipped slightly at 4.2 per cent in December, new data by Statistics Canada shows.
-
'Lives have changed': Federal workers in Greater Victoria resist mandate to return to office
Federal government employees in Greater Victoria and across the country will be mandated to return to the office for at least two to three days a week starting Jan. 16. By March 31, the hybrid work model will be fully implemented.
Regina
-
'He's a team first guy': Pats familiar with Connor Bedard's team first attitude at world juniors
Despite breaking a handful of records and having one of the most memorable World Junior Championships of all time, Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard remained a team first player throughout the event.
-
Sask. real estate sales down 12% in 2022, remain above long-term averages
Saskatchewan real estate sales dipped 12 per cent in 2022 year-over-year, but remained above the long-term average.
-
Near zero visibility prompts more fog advisories in Sask.
Fog advisories are once again in place for Regina and parts of southern and central Saskatchewan on Friday morning.