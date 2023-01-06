Ottawa LRT closure to extend into weekend, officials say

Officials say the work to repair Ottawa's LRT line after freezing rain Wednesday night is expected to continue into the weekend after efforts to remove ice caused further damage.

More than 36 hours after freezing rain shut down the city's light rail system, a section of the line remains closed and two trains are still stuck.

Trains are running between Blair and Tremblay stations in the east and Tunney's and uOttawa stations in the west. Replacement bus service is still running between St. Laurent and Rideau stations.

Crews are still working to move the two trains that first became stuck Wednesday night near Lees Station as freezing rain fell and ice built up on the overhead wires.

In a memo early Friday afternoon, transit general manager Renee Amilcar said there is "significant" ice buildup in that area of the tracks because no trains have run there since Wednesday, making it more challenging to remove.

Crews sent a third train to the area Friday morning with a special attachment called a "winter carbon strip" to remove ice from the overhead wires, but the train caused more damage to the wires instead.

"The train had to operate at a low speed due to the two immobilized trains along its path," Amilcar said in the memo. "That solution was unsuccessful to remove the ice buildup and caused further damage to a short section of the OCS wire which will require repairs."

Amilcar said Rideau Transit Maintenance will use an "alternative method" to remove the ice building, which will take longer.

She said there's no estimate on when the work will be completed, but she anticipates the work will continue into the weekend.

In an earlier memo Friday morning, Amilcar said the overhead wire that was damaged near Lees Station had been repaired.

"RTM is still working to remove the two trains immobilized near Lees Station to the Maintenance Facility," Amilcar said. "Once the trains are removed, RTM will verify the work done to ensure service can resume safely through the area."

ONGOING: R1 bus service running from Rideau to St-Laurent. Trains available from Tunney’s Pasture to uOttawa and Blair to Tremblay. Staff onsite to assist. Updates to follow. https://t.co/vrDUmu3BMK — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 6, 2023

Video on Twitter Friday morning showed a broken wire on the closed stretch of the tracks.

Well, the @OC_Transpo LRT line between Hurdman and Lees just broke… pic.twitter.com/85mduT2LiC — W Thomas Leroux (@WTL) January 6, 2023

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA Friday, Coun. Glen Gower said trains would not be operating if there was a safety issue with the track, adding that although there isn't a definitive answer on the cause of the outage, but freezing rain is "very likely" a contributing factor.

"Anytime we have an outage of the train lasting 24 hours, that's a major outage and a concern," he said.

Gower is a member of the city's newly-formed LRT subcommittee. He said OC Transpo needs to look at the practices it has in place to deal with freezing rain.

Amilcar said two trains ran overnight from Blair to Tremblay stations to keep the wires clear of ice.

LISTEN: "We don't have a definitive answer on that yet."



Transit Commission Chair Glen Gower tells @RoseyEdeh that OC Transpo is investigating the root of ongoing issues, but ice is likely a factor and that trains would not be running elsewhere if there were safety concerns. pic.twitter.com/un5Ul4y2P9 — 580 CFRA (@CFRAOttawa) January 6, 2023

Sparks fly

A video posted on Twitter just after 11 p.m. Wednesday showed sparks flying from the overhead catenary system as a train approached Hurdman Station.

Around 11:45 p.m., two trains got stuck in that area. Passengers waited about an hour before they were escorted off the trains to a bus at Hurdman station. Amilcar said Thursday that early analysis showed ice buildup on the catenary system caused the stopped trains.

There was also a power outage on the system shortly after midnight. Replacement bus service ran on the eastern part of the line for all of Thursday.

Damage to the system

In an update to Council late Thursday afternoon, Amilcar said a section of the overhead catenary system that powers the train was damaged near Lees Station as crews were returning an immobilized train to the maintenance facility.

"The wire will need to be repaired, and then a full system-wide check of the OCS will be undertaken before full service can resume," Amilcar said.

Meantime, Rideau Transit Maintenance is now concerned the flashes of light spotted in the trains, known as "arcing", may have damaged the OCS.

"While arcing is a contributing factor to the current situation, the root cause investigation continues to identify the full scope of any issues and required corrective actions."