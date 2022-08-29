Ottawa kids learn basketball skills with a Canadian hoop star

Meeting the Toronto Raptors’ Chris Boucher was the experience of a lifetime for young basketball fans in Ottawa.

“I was so excited to come and meet Chris Boucher, I watch all his games,” said 13-year-old Adrianna Narciso.

Boucher, who grew up in Montreal, hosted a summer camp at the University of Ottawa this weekend, drawing out hundreds of kids of all ages.

“I want them to be happy, enjoy the moment and focus on getting better,” said the forward/centre, who recently re-signed with the Raptors for a multi-year deal.

“They really made me the player that I am,” he said. “They gave me the tools to be someone special and I just want to give back all that I can now.”

This experience was a confidence booster for 11-year-old Tatum Daniel.

“There was some pretty hard drills but it was fun overall,” she said.

“My daughter hasn’t done any camps before, so we weren’t sure what to expect but so far we are pleasantly surprised,” said dad Daniel.

“You’re going to notice a lot of kids of different skill levels,” said camp director Jerome Smith. “Of course they’re excited to see Chris Boucher, they’re also learning a lot of valuable skills that they can translate at any skill level.”