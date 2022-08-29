Ottawa kids learn basketball skills with a Canadian hoop star
Meeting the Toronto Raptors’ Chris Boucher was the experience of a lifetime for young basketball fans in Ottawa.
“I was so excited to come and meet Chris Boucher, I watch all his games,” said 13-year-old Adrianna Narciso.
Boucher, who grew up in Montreal, hosted a summer camp at the University of Ottawa this weekend, drawing out hundreds of kids of all ages.
“I want them to be happy, enjoy the moment and focus on getting better,” said the forward/centre, who recently re-signed with the Raptors for a multi-year deal.
“They really made me the player that I am,” he said. “They gave me the tools to be someone special and I just want to give back all that I can now.”
This experience was a confidence booster for 11-year-old Tatum Daniel.
“There was some pretty hard drills but it was fun overall,” she said.
“My daughter hasn’t done any camps before, so we weren’t sure what to expect but so far we are pleasantly surprised,” said dad Daniel.
“You’re going to notice a lot of kids of different skill levels,” said camp director Jerome Smith. “Of course they’re excited to see Chris Boucher, they’re also learning a lot of valuable skills that they can translate at any skill level.”
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
Women journalists targeted in co-ordinated campaign of hate: Canadian Association of Journalists
A disturbing trend in attacks against female BIPOC media workers has reached a 'fever pitch,' according to the president of the Canadian Association of Journalists, who described the harassment as 'organized campaign to threaten and intimidate journalists into silence and undermine the freedom of the press in Canada.'
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie, police say
A beloved local lacrosse player-turned-coach and five other young adults reported missing on Saturday are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, Ont.
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. community where no ambulance was available
An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town.
Fuel leak interrupts launch countdown of NASA moon rocket
A fuel leak interrupted NASA's launch countdown for its new moon rocket early Monday, reappearing in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring.
Arcade Fire singer Win Butler denies multiple allegations of sexual misconduct
The lead singer of Montreal-based rock band Arcade Fire has released a statement in response to a media report that includes multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
IAEA chief says mission to big Ukraine nuclear plant on way
The United Nations nuclear watchdog on Monday injected a ray of hope in the standoff over the beleaguered Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant, announcing that its mission of top experts 'is now on its way' to the facility, which has seen relentless shelling as a focal point in the Ukraine war.
NASA is heading back to the Moon — and Canada's coming, too
On Monday, NASA is taking the first step to bringing humans back to the Moon, but this time it's an international collaboration, one that will see Canadian technology and Canadian astronauts making a clear mark on lunar history.
Atlantic
-
Public inquiry into N.S. mass shooting begins final phase Monday focused on recommendations
The public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will resume Monday for its third and final phase of work.
-
'We just want him home': Awareness walk held in Membertou for missing man
A big crowd marched through Cape Breton’s Membertou First Nation on Sunday to raise awareness about a man who's been missing for more than two weeks.
-
Man dead following incident involving discharge of officer's weapon: Halifax police
A man has died following an incident involving the discharge of a service weapon by a member of the Halifax Regional Police Saturday night.
Toronto
-
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie, police say
A beloved local lacrosse player-turned-coach and five other young adults reported missing on Saturday are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, Ont.
-
Two women killed in Toronto daylight stabbing identified by police
Toronto police have identified two women fatally stabbed in North York Friday.
-
Police searching for man accused of assaulting woman at Toronto Blue Jays game
Police are looking to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Toronto Blue Jays game at Rogers Centre Friday evening.
Montreal
-
What are the five major parties taking part in Quebec's provincial election?
Quebec's election campaign began on Sunday and Quebecers will go to the polls on Oct. 3; here's a look at the five parties vying to form the province's next government.
-
Montreal rapper believes language to blame after his REM promotional video was deleted
A rap video created by a young Montreal musician promoting the REM was deleted because it did not meet the “digital publication criteria” of the company in charge of the transit system, CDPQ Infra.
-
Montreal woman donates to stem cell research with hopes it will help her heart
The MUHC has embarked on stem cell research with serious potential to treat a range of conditions, doctors say, and part of that work has been made possible by someone with hopes it can help her.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Game Expo returns to Sudbury
Retro video gamers, table top gamers, card and comic collectors and vintage toy enthusiasts descended upon Cambrian College in Greater Sudbury for Northern Game Expo on Sunday. Some attendees dressed up as their favourite sci-fi, fantasy and comic book characters.
-
Car-lovers converge on North Bay to show off their ride
Car enthusiasts from all over Ontario and Quebec converged on Lee Park in North Bay for a large car and bike show.
-
Sudbury marches in support of myeloma patients
In the Lively area of Greater Sudbury on Saturday, the first ever march in the city to raise money and awareness in support of people living with multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is a lesser known blood cancer with no cure.
London
-
'This is a sacred symbol': Holy Roller vandalized again
Months after London, Ont.’s famed Holy Roller was returned to Victoria Park after a year-long restoration, the WWII-era Sherman tank has once again been vandalized. Over the weekend, it was discovered that a suspect(s) had taken an object and carved words onto the front of the tank.
-
'I’m so overwhelmed': London WWII veteran surprised with French Legion of Honour Medal
Soon-to-be 99-year-old George Beardshaw got the surprise of a lifetime Sunday afternoon. Believing he was headed to the Canadian Corps Bar on Dundas Street for a small get together, he arrived to see a hall full of family, friends and Legion members cheering for his arrival.
-
Construction closes section of Adelaide Street North to traffic
Drivers who frequently use Adelaide Street North might have to plan an alternative route over the next few days while work continues on the Adelaide Underpass project.
Winnipeg
-
Road closed near Woodridge due to 'ongoing investigation': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating an area south of Woodridge, Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg business waits 40 minutes for police after alarm triggered during robbery
A Winnipeg store owner is speaking out after a brazen daytime robbery.
-
Mosquito fogging resumes Sunday: City
The City of Winnipeg is planning to fog for mosquitos again Sunday night, resuming its adult nuisance mosquito control program at 9:30 p.m. if weather permits. The treatments will continue through 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Kitchener
-
Historic home destroyed by fire in Cambridge
Residents of a south Cambridge neighbourhood describe being woken up by loud explosions Sunday as an early morning fire destroyed a historic farmhouse.
-
Crews respond to 40 acre ginseng fire near Brantford
Around 50 firefighters from multiple stations responded to a ginseng farm just west of Brantford Sunday.
-
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie, police say
A beloved local lacrosse player-turned-coach and five other young adults reported missing on Saturday are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, Ont.
Calgary
-
U of C works to meet housing demands for students as residence reaches full capacity for first time in 10 years
Hundreds of students moved into residence at the University of Calgary on Sunday, but some are still waiting to secure housing for the fall semester.
-
Calgary hosts national Bike Polo tournament
It's polo with bikes instead of horses, tires instead of hooves, a rink instead of a polo grounds and never mind about those nifty polo pith helmets.
-
Police arrest suspect in fatal Inglewood assault
Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for killing another man in Inglewood Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue three paddlers on South Sask. River
The South Saskatchewan River near Saskatoon was host to a waterborne rescue on Saturday after several paddlers became stranded on a sand bar.
-
'It felt like a dream': Sask. Backstreet Boys super fan attends concert of a lifetime
A long-time Backstreet Boys fan was surprised with tickets to Saturday’s show at the SaskTel Centre.
-
Here's how hot summer temperatures in Sask. stack up against last year
While temperatures have been above average for the majority of August in Saskatchewan, the number of heat records broken in 2022 pale in comparison to those shattered last summer.
Edmonton
-
No apologies necessary: Indoor gym offers neurodiverse kids opportunities to play
A new kid's gymnasium in south Edmonton is helping to redefine what it means to offer families inclusive entertainment.
-
Celebrating 100 years in Oliver while searching for a new name
It’s been 100 years since the Oliver neighbourhood, then under a different name, was formed in Edmonton, but as the community celebrates, it’s also looking towards a different future.
-
'We're not being silenced': Ukrainian Day celebrations hold new meaning
An iconic Ukrainian festival northwest of Edmonton wrapped up Sunday with a renewed sense of community, despite the conflict in the European country now spanning half a year.
Vancouver
-
'Unexpected staffing shortage' blamed for hours-long lines at Vancouver airport Sunday
Travellers reported waiting for hours to get through security at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday amid what the airport described as an "unexpected staffing shortage" among security screeners.
-
Identical B.C. twins diagnosed with leukemia only months apart
When two-year-old Weston was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in April, his parents were warned there was a significant chance his identical twin bother would be too. The doctors were right.
-
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. community where no ambulance was available
An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town.
Regina
-
Arborists from across the prairies compete in tree climbing championship in Regina
Arborists from Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan competed for the title of Prairie Masters Champion outside of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Sunday.
-
Robinson St. blaze contained to single apartment: Regina fire
Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a report of a kitchen fire late Sunday afternoon.
-
Here's how hot summer temperatures in Sask. stack up against last year
While temperatures have been above average for the majority of August in Saskatchewan, the number of heat records broken in 2022 pale in comparison to those shattered last summer.