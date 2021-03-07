OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents lining up for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Ottawa Hospital on Sunday will have to wait a little longer to receive the shot.

The Ottawa Hospital says its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Civic Campus is "experiencing a longer line-up than usual.”

Appointments are continuing as scheduled.

The hospital says if you have an appointment scheduled on Sunday, "please arrive at or as close to the time of your appointment as possible."

Hospital and community-based health care workers, staff and essential caregivers from long-term care homes, staff from high-risk retirement homes and first responders have been receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Ottawa Hospital for more information about Sunday’s issues at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Please also dress appropriately in case you need to wait outside.



We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank everyone for their patience. (2/2) — The Ottawa Hospital (@OttawaHospital) March 7, 2021

It's the second straight weekend of long line-ups and delays at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

On Feb. 27, the hospital said a "minor booking issue" caused the line-up to be longer than usual.