OTTAWA -- Staff at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now health care workers in the intensive care unit are saying thank you to the community for all their support.

The Solving Healthcare podcast led by Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng shared a video on Twitter. It starts with the message “The Ottawa Hospital General Campus Intensive Care Unit would like to thank the community for supporting us during the pandemic.”

The two minute video features photos of staff at the Ottawa Hospital saying thank you to restaurants, businesses and the community.

The video also shows photos of Ottawa Police, Ottawa Fire and Ottawa Paramedics outside the hospital, and the message “thank you to all the first responders for continuing to support us and the community.”

It ends with the message “thank you ALL for supporting us.”