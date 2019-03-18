CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a 4-pack of day passes to the Ottawa Home and Garden Show at the EY Centre from March 21-24!

Ottawa’s most anticipated indoor garden display is back with stunning landscapes that will take up an entire hall of the EY Centre this weekend!

Prepare to be captivated by the debut of 7 new dream gardens at Living Landscapes; each garden with their own unique theme, inspiration and design.

Email pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

For tickets, head to ottawahomeshow.com

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00am E.T. on Monday March 18th and closes at 12:00pm E.T. on March 22nd. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $52 CAD Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement.