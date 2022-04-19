Ottawa Hospital Foundation launching fundraiser for new Civic Campus
The Ottawa Hospital Foundation is launching an ambitious fundraising campaign today.
The foundation says the fundraiser, known as the "Campaign to Create Tomorrow", will officially launch with the announcement of what it calls "the largest fundraising goal in Ottawa’s history and the single-largest healthcare gift in the history of the city."
The fundraiser will help cover some of the costs for the new campus project, as well as other initiatives at the Ottawa Hospital.
The new Civic Campus near Dow's Lake is projected to cost $2.8 billion, with the Ministry of Health funding $2.1 billion of that. The remaining $700 million is expected to be covered through fundraising and other initiatives.
The exact fundraising goal of the "Campaign to Create Tomorrow" will be revealed at a presentation at 11 a.m.
The new 50-acre campus has been the subject of intense scrutiny since its location was announced, with some neighbouring residents opposed to the site plan, which includes a four-storey parking garage.
Finding a new home for the nearly century-old Civic has been controversial. In 2015, the newly-elected federal Liberal government decided to revisit the plan by the former Conservative government to build the new site on Experimental Farm land directly across from the old one on Carling Avenue. The NCC had recommended building the new campus at Tunney's Pasture, but the Ottawa Hospital Board unanimously rejected that idea.
The site plan for the new campus near Dow's Lake was unveiled in May 2021 and has been approved by city council.
Construction on the massive project is slated to begin in 2024.
