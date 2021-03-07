OTTAWA -- The line-up at the Ottawa Hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinic returned to normal levels Sunday afternoon, after three hours of delays.

Just after 11 a.m. Sunday, the hospital said the clinic at the Civic Campus was "experiencing a longer line-up than usual.”

Appointments continued as scheduled, but people had to wait outside in the cold weather for an appointment.

The line-ups returned to normal just after 2 p.m.

Hospital and community-based health care workers, staff and essential caregivers from long-term care homes, staff from high-risk retirement homes and first responders have been receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

The Ottawa Hospital is asking people arriving at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic to arrive "at or as close" to the time of your appointment as possible.

CTV News Ottawa reached out to the Ottawa Hospital for more information about Sunday’s issues at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It's the second straight weekend of long line-ups and delays at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

On Feb. 27, the hospital said a "minor booking issue" caused the line-up to be longer than usual.