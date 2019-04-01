

Some local pranks may have tricked some Ottawa residents on April Fool’s Day.

On Monday, Ottawa Tourism announced ‘Le Sub,’ an autonomous submarine tour of the Rideau Canal.

You can ⛸️ on it, �� on it, ��‍♀️ alongside it – and for the first time ever this May, you’ll be able to explore the Rideau Canal from underneath it! �� Check out all the details on Ottawa’s newest & coolest attraction, Le Sub! Info ➡️ https://t.co/JfvAW4Tj8Q #MyOttawa #LeSubOttawa pic.twitter.com/I5uY9s4tF3 — Ottawa Tourism (@Ottawa_Tourism) April 1, 2019

The National Capital Commission said it would introduce one-way skating to improve safety and traffic flow.

NEW for the 2019-2020 season | The @NCC_Skateway will introduce one-way skating to improve safety and traffic flow on the ice.

☀7:00am – noon | Northbound skating towards downtown only

�� Noon – 7:00pm | Southbound skating towards Dow’s Lake only#RideauCanal #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/V8zM18yvcx — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) April 1, 2019

City councillor Tim Tierney also got in on the fun.

1 MILLION ALERT⚠️: In the coming months, Ottawa will hit a population of 1 million! With that, goodbye sleepy government city stereotype...hello new fun city logo! Check out the proposed version vs the current one. We are the funnest city! #Ottawa #OTTNews pic.twitter.com/e6sc67oj7o — Tim Tierney (@TimTierney) April 1, 2019

Other major businesses around the world also pulled pranks.

McDonald’s introduced a ‘sweet new way to dip’ with its Shake Sauce, offering milkshake-flavoured sauces for customers.

Tim Horton’s claimed it created the ‘world’s largest Timbit.’

Westjet released a fake ad for the ‘Flyre Festival,’ aimed to be a spoof of the 2017 ‘Fyre Festival’ that was a massive fail and the subject of two documentaries this year.