Ottawa gets in on April Fool’s Day
On Monday, Ottawa Tourism announced ‘Le Sub,’ an autonomous submarine tour of the Rideau Canal. (Ottawa Tourism/Twitter)
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 12:08PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 1, 2019 12:12PM EDT
Some local pranks may have tricked some Ottawa residents on April Fool’s Day.
On Monday, Ottawa Tourism announced ‘Le Sub,’ an autonomous submarine tour of the Rideau Canal.
The National Capital Commission said it would introduce one-way skating to improve safety and traffic flow.
City councillor Tim Tierney also got in on the fun.
Other major businesses around the world also pulled pranks.
McDonald’s introduced a ‘sweet new way to dip’ with its Shake Sauce, offering milkshake-flavoured sauces for customers.
Tim Horton’s claimed it created the ‘world’s largest Timbit.’
Westjet released a fake ad for the ‘Flyre Festival,’ aimed to be a spoof of the 2017 ‘Fyre Festival’ that was a massive fail and the subject of two documentaries this year.