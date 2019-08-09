

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have charged a driver in the death of a 60-year-old cyclist on the Laurier Avenue bike lane back in May.

Police say 33-year-old Mukwoh Jordan Land is charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and failure to stop at th scene of accident causing death.

The hit-and-run happened on May 16 just before 7:30 a.m. in the Laurier Avenue bike lake, right outside of Ottawa City Hall. At the time, police said after the collision, the driver of a van kept driving to the Mackenzie King bridge before stopping and fleeing on foot.

The male cyclist died of his injuries in hospital.

Following the crash, Mayor Jim Watson asked staff to undertake a safety review of intersections with high cycling volume.