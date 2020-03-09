OTTAWA -- The price of gas continues its downward trend, a positive for some small business owners but experts warn it could have larger implications.

Gas prices in the capital dipped again overnight, with some stations selling gas at 90.1 cents per litre Monday morning.

A collapse in oil prices trigged a plunge in the energy sector and on Canada's main stock index. World oil prices dropped 31 percent Monday morning and the TSX was down 7 percent.

"I'm loving it," says David Verdasce, who owns DnD Electric. "We’re always on the road doing service calls and the van takes a lot of gas."

Verdasce has two company vans and is planning to buy a third.

The fuel cost per vehicle is more than $500 per month. The savings, he says, is better for the business. Those savings help pay for extras like parties for his employees.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says if the trend continues, prices could drop to as low as 81 cents by mid-week.

Experts say that lower prices at the pumps will hurt Canada's economy.