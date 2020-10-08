OTTAWA -- An Ottawa French Catholic high school is closed for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.

In a message on Twitter, Ecole secondaire catholique Franco-Cite said the school will be in virtual mode for at least 14 days. Classes will be given according to the usual schedule.

L'école passe en mode virtuel pour au moins 14 jours. Les cours se donneront selon l'horaire habituel. — ESC Franco-Cité (@Franco_Cite) October 8, 2020

On the school board's COVID-19 dashboard, the CECCE lists Franco-Cite as closed due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Franco-Cite on Oct. 4.

According to the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est, 12 students and staff members at Franco-Cite have tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, Franco-Cite was closed for two days due to a teacher shortage.