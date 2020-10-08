OTTAWA -- An Ottawa French Catholic high school is closed for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.

In a message on Twitter, Ecole secondaire catholique Franco-Cite said the school will be in virtual mode for at least 14 days. Classes will be given according to the usual schedule.

On the school board's COVID-19 dashboard, the CECCE lists Franco-Cite as closed due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Franco-Cite on Oct. 4.

According to the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est, 12 students and staff members at Franco-Cite have tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, Franco-Cite was closed for two days due to a teacher shortage.