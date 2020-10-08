Advertisement
Ottawa french catholic high school closed for 14 days due to COVID-19
Students in Grades 7 and 8 at Franco-Cité high school will be learning from home Wednesday, Sept. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 because of a shortage of teachers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OTTAWA -- An Ottawa French Catholic high school is closed for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.
In a message on Twitter, Ecole secondaire catholique Franco-Cite said the school will be in virtual mode for at least 14 days. Classes will be given according to the usual schedule.
On the school board's COVID-19 dashboard, the CECCE lists Franco-Cite as closed due to COVID-19.
Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Franco-Cite on Oct. 4.
According to the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est, 12 students and staff members at Franco-Cite have tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, Franco-Cite was closed for two days due to a teacher shortage.