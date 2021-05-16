Advertisement
Ottawa firefighters tackle pair of late night fires
Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a fire at an apartment building on St. Patrick Street. May 15, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Scott Stilborn/OFSFirePhoto/Twitter)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says two different fires that broke out overnight injured no one.
Firefighters were first called to a building on St. Patrick Street at around 10:24 p.m. Saturday. Flames and smoke could be seen from the second floor.
OFS says the fire was under control by 10:42 p.m.
The next fire was reported at 12:04 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters were called to a high-rise on Bronson Avenue due to a commercial alarm. Smoke was visible on the main floor and higher floors as well.
They found the fire in a garbage chute in the basement and had it under control by 12:30 a.m.