Ottawa firefighters battling blaze in south end auto shop

Ottawa firefighters are on scene of a major fire in the city's south end.

Heavy flames and thick, black smoke are coming from Mac Street, south of Hunt Club Road.

Ottawa Fire Services say the fire is at a car repair and maintenance shop.

"Multiple live hydro wires caught fire and came down causing hazards on scene for firefighters," OFS said on social media. "Please avoid the area."

No one has been reported hurt.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.