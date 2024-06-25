OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa firefighters battling blaze in south end auto shop

    Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a blaze in an auto repair shop on Mac Street. June 25, 2024. (Matt Skube/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a blaze in an auto repair shop on Mac Street. June 25, 2024. (Matt Skube/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa firefighters are on scene of a major fire in the city's south end.

    Heavy flames and thick, black smoke are coming from Mac Street, south of Hunt Club Road.

    Ottawa Fire Services say the fire is at a car repair and maintenance shop.

    "Multiple live hydro wires caught fire and came down causing hazards on scene for firefighters," OFS said on social media. "Please avoid the area."

    No one has been reported hurt. 

    This is a developing news story. More details to come.

