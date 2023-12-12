OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa firefighter sustains minor injury battling South March townhouse fire

    Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a bedroom fire in a townhouse row on Klondike Road. Dec. 12, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a bedroom fire in a townhouse row on Klondike Road. Dec. 12, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)

    Ottawa Fire Services say a firefighter sustained a minor injury and a resident was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a townhouse row in the South March area Tuesday.

    Firefighters were called to a home in the 900-block of Klondike Road, near Marconi Avenue, at around 12:30 p.m. The 9-1-1 caller said there was a fire inside their two-bedroom middle unit.

    Heavy flames were found in a bedroom on the second floor. The two people inside the unit made it out safely, and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the adjoining units.

    Police closed Klondike Road between March Valley and March roads while firefighters were on scene. The road has since reopened.

    The fire was under control by 1:15 p.m.

    Victim services has been requested for four people.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada supported United Nations resolution on Israel-Hamas ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas. Canada's position on the non-binding resolution at the UN General Assembly represents a big shift in its long-standing position of voting with Israel on major resolutions.

    CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor

    Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News