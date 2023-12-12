Ottawa firefighter sustains minor injury battling South March townhouse fire
Ottawa Fire Services say a firefighter sustained a minor injury and a resident was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a townhouse row in the South March area Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 900-block of Klondike Road, near Marconi Avenue, at around 12:30 p.m. The 9-1-1 caller said there was a fire inside their two-bedroom middle unit.
Heavy flames were found in a bedroom on the second floor. The two people inside the unit made it out safely, and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the adjoining units.
Police closed Klondike Road between March Valley and March roads while firefighters were on scene. The road has since reopened.
The fire was under control by 1:15 p.m.
Victim services has been requested for four people.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
