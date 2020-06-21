OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire Services sector chief Bill Bell is being called a hero after he rescued a woman who was trapped in a sinking car.

Fire officials say they were contacted by Ottawa police at 12:19 a.m. Sunday on reports that a vehicle was in the Ottawa River near Thomas A. Dolan Parkway and Barlow Crescent in the community of Dunrobin in Ottawa's rural west end.

As the car took on water, Ottawa Fire says police were able to maintain contact with the driver by phone and relayed that information to the water rescue crews that were headed to the scene.

Bell was the first to arrive. He had already formulated a plan, based on the info relayed by police.

He could see the car's headlights when he got to the scene and, after donning a life jacket, he made his way into the water. Bell smashed some of the car's windows and was able to rescue the trapped driver, bringing her back to shore safely.

In a message to CTV's Dave Charbonneau, Bell said the driver was cold and shaken but was otherwise in good condition as she was assessed by paramedics on the shore.

On Twitter, West Carleton-March councillor Eli El-Chantiry thanked Bell for a job well done.

Accolades for Bell were posted to social media shortly after El-Chantiry identified him.