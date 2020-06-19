OTTAWA -- Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa, while no new deaths linked to the virus have been reported for three straight days.

Ottawa Public Health provided an updated on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Friday afternoon.

There have been 2,049 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 260 deaths in Ottawa since the first case was reported on March 11.

There are currently three people in hospital for COVID-19 related illnesses.

Resolved cases

Ottawa Public Health says 84.5 per cent of all cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are resolved.

A total of 1,731 people have recovered after testing positive.

There are currently 58 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.