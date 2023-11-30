Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age

An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold because of factors outside her control.

“It breaks my heart because I do understand how important it is for every single person to have a family doctor,” said Dr. Carmen Bilcea.

Bilcea moved to Canada from the United Kingdom in 2021 and currently practices at the Meadowlands Family Health Centre.

She’s currently on a five year work visa and applied for permanent residency through the federal government’s Express Entry program, but was denied.

“The entire immigration process in Canada is extremely lengthy, extremely torturous, is costly and the outcome is uncertain,” said Dr. Bilcea.

Based on the application process, the doctor did not meet the threshold for permanent residency because of factors like not being married and being over the age of 45.

“You got a physician who dearly wants to work here, who has a practice here, who is seeing patients and fulfilling a need desperately needed in the province,” said Dr. Barry Dworkin.

“It’s just not how you treat physicians who want to come work in the province.”

As Ontario grapples with a doctor shortage, it’s estimated that more than two million people are without a family doctor, a number that could double in the next three year, according to the Ontario College of Family Physicians.

“There are 1,200 patients at stake, because if she leaves because of this, we can’t find anybody. There is nobody that wants to do family medicine,” said Dr. Dworkin.

Without permanent residency, Dr. Bilcea says she will have to return to the UK in a little more than a year, or risk losing her medical licence there where it has to been renewed yearly.

“I have a lot of patients to take care of and it upsets me to think they may be left without a doctor,” she said.