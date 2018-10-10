

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa is enjoying a late blast of warm summer weather.

The temperature hit 25C at 12 p.m., breaking the record for warmest October 10 in Ottawa's history.

The previous record for warmest October 10 was 23.9C set in 1955.

Temperatures warmed up to 27.3C on Tuesday. That just missed the record for warmest October 9 in Ottawa history. It was 27.7C on October 9, 2011.

Season temperatures are expected to return to Ottawa for the weekend. Environment Canada is calling for a chance of flurries on Friday night.