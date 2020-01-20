OTTAWA -- Parents in Ottawa are preparing for disruptions this week as the labour dispute between Ontario teachers and the Ford government continues.

On Monday, all elementary schools in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board will be closed as elementary teachers hold a one-day walkout.

High schools will remain open, though the walkout will affect students in Grades 7 and 8 at Bell, Earl of March, Longfields-Davidson heights, Merivale and Sir Robert Borden high schools.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario is planning a noon rally at Elgin Street Public School as part of the strike.

On Tuesday, English Catholic school teachers across Ontario will walk off the job. Elementary teachers in Renfrew County will also hold a one-day strike on Tuesday.

The city of Ottawa is holding winter day camps on Monday and Tuesday for children between the ages of four and 12.

The camps run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a cost of $40 per day.

There are no new talks scheduled between the teachers’ unions and the Ford government.