Financial challenges force closure of lifestyle store in the Glebe

A popular lifestyle store in the Glebe that features organic and eco-friendly products is closing it's storefront.

All Eco launched only months before the pandemic hit and has faced many financial challenges.

Jackie Murphy, the owner of the business, built a community at the store on Bank Street.

"I was really determined to hang on to a boutique, personalized shopping experience because it was just so important on so many levels," said Murphy, who opened the store in 2019. "But I just got to the point that I could not continue any further."

For nearly five years, Murphy has sold eco-friendly, organic and Canadian made products.

"I support local as much as possible," said Anita Manley, who was shopping at the store on Wednesday. "It's something that my Dad taught me when I was young and I've been doing that ever, ever since I was, you know, able to purchase things with my own buying power."

But for Murphy, it's been one hardship after another, including pandemic closures, a cancer diagnosis, and the cost of living making rent too expensive.

The small business also competing against international giants like Amazon and US brands.

"The decision was, you know, by most standards was a long time coming, but I just didn't want to give up. So, it's been nonstop adversity and the challenges have all been external," she said.

There's been an outpouring of support since Murphy announced the closure, effective July 28, with the store moving all online.

"It's been amazing. It's been heartwarming. I wasn't sure how it would be received," she said.

Murphy says she's not ruling out a brick and mortar location in the future, but for now, this is the best option.

She has also launched a service to help with the transition.

"I created the model for my free delivery bottle exchange to keep my refill business going, which is a hugely important part of my business. And now I think I can actually make that available to even more people because it will be that much more convenient," she said.

It's a new era for the small business, which hopes to continue to flourish in a new chapter.