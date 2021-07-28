OTTAWA -- Ottawa Comiccon has postponed the ninth edition of the popular event this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comiccon was set to be held Sept. 10 to 12 at the EY Centre.

“Due to the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation and availability constraints at the convention centre, Ottawa Comiccon has to postpone its nine edition,” said a statement Wednesday morning.

Ottawa Comiccon will now be held from Sept. 9 to 11, 2022 at the EY Centre.

“’The Ottawa Comiccon team was hoping to be able to hold a safe and exciting event this September. However, the EY Centre will not be ready for use at the dates of our event,” said Scott Peron, vice-president of operations with Ottawa Comiccon.

“We wish to see you all in November to celebrate all things pop-culture during our Holiday Edition, and to come back even stronger in 2022.”

Ottawa Comiccon is proceeding with plans for the Ottawa Comiccon: Holiday Edition Nov. 20 and 21 at the EY Centre.