OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa's fleet of snow plows have been deployed to clean up a late February blanket of snow.

Seven centimetres of snow was recorded at both the Ottawa Airport and Gatineau Airport on Saturday. Environment Canada says one of its employees recorded 14 centimetres of snow in Orleans.

The city says its crews are out clearing and treating main, arterial and residential roads, sidewalks and the winter cycling network.

"We are asking all residents who can to please remove their vehicles from the roadways to allow our teams to clear the roads more efficiently and effectively," said a statement from the city of Ottawa on Twitter.

There is no winter weather parking ban in effect.

Our crews are out today clearing & treating main, arterial & residential roads, sidewalks & the winter cycling network. We are asking all residents who can to please remove their vehicles from the roadways to allow our teams to clear the roads more efficiently and effectively. pic.twitter.com/z2kUyl9t9z — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) February 27, 2021

The Environment Canada forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies this evening with a low of minus 7C. With the wind chill, it will feel like minus 12 overnight.

Sunday will be a mainly cloudy day with a high of 5C.

This makes it the warmest weekend of the year so far in Ottawa.

Monday is looking cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 2C.

Sunshine returns Tuesday, but so do cooler temperatures. Tuesday's high is minus 5C.