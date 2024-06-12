Ottawa city councillor eyeing 'rat birth control' to cut down on rodent infestations
As construction across Ottawa stirs up rats, sending them into residential neighbourhoods, one city councillor is looking at a contraceptive product that could cut down on rat populations.
Ottawa has seen more than 100 service requests for rats on private property so far this year and had 779 service requests in 2023. Last year, the city rebooted its rat mitigation working group to help deal with infestations.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
But College Ward Coun. Laine Johnson is proposing another idea.
She tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron that she intends to bring forward a motion to council, calling on the city to urge Health Canada to approve a rat contraceptive product that has been used in several U.S. cities.
"We've seen pilots in various cities like Seattle, Washington, D.C. — New York is going to be undergoing a pilot — and they have been applying this bait preconstruction on sites … and they've seen reductions of up to 90 per cent of rats on site that they would normally experience during that time," Johnson said. "The results coming out of the States have been extremely favourable."
One product that acts as a rat contraceptive is called ContraPest. It is currently not authorized for use in Canada. It targets the reproductive functions of rats to keep them from breeding, as rats are wont to do. One study found a significant decrease in litters among rats in Hawai'i that were administered the contraceptive. It does not sterilize them, however, and requires consistent ingestion. The company that manufactures ContraPest says tests have found no adverse effects in non-target species.
Johnson says these products are made to be appealing to rats and they also don't kill them.
"First of all, it's delicious and very sweet, so the rats are attracted to it as they would be anything else, but what's kind of neat about this particular product is the rats don't die afterwards. It targets their fertility so other rats in the population don't get the signal that it's bad for them, which means that they also eat it," she said.
More construction sending rats scurrying
Johnson says there is a lot of construction in Ottawa as the city grows, and that's disrupting rat habitats, sending them into other parts of the city that might not have seen them before.
"Our yearly housing targets for the city of Ottawa under the province are pretty substantial. We've got big city building projects underway," she said. "College Ward has two LRT stations being built in it that has pushed rats into neighbourhoods as well as the stormwater management pond, so we're creating some of these conflicts between rat habitats and people and we want to make sure we're doing everything we can as efficiently and cost-conscious as we can, and I think that this tool might be one of them."
City of Ottawa staff say a key aspect of effective rat control in Ottawa is "prioritizing educational efforts and addressing the environmental factors that contribute to rat infestations." Bylaw officers who are called to deal with rats, for example, can provide rat control advice to residents and they will proactively look in the neighbouring properties to provide further education and speak with homeowners to address and prevent rat infestations.
Bylaw and Regulatory Services told CTV News Ottawa earlier this year that officers don't engage in live trapping or removal activities, but can issue orders requiring property owners to rat-proof their properties.
"Alternatively, a Notice of Violation may be issued requiring the property owner to cut long grass or remove exterior waste and debris from the property that may serve to attract rodents," a statement to CTV News Ottawa said.
Johnson said that contraceptive products could reduce the number of calls to bylaw for rat problems and could also cut down on the need to deal with the gruesome aftermath of traps.
"Every time you call bylaw, that's money from the city, right? So, what's neat about trying to change the products that you use, that work in a passive way inside a system, means that there aren't the same expenses to control and maintain for that," Johnson said. "Every time you put a trap out, you've got to deal with the result of the trap, right? Here, we have a solution that allows for things to progress naturally, in a sense, and so we could hopefully see a reduced cost as well as a bigger effectiveness."
That doesn't mean, however, that residents can get lazy.
"It doesn't mean we shouldn't be doing the things that we need to be doing as residents, making sure our garbage is well put aside and construction site standards need to be in place, all of those are good strategies, but I want to make sure that we, in Canada, have the most modern technologies to address the rat issue that is impacting residents," Johnson said.
Tips for dealing with rats on your property
The City of Ottawa says effective rat management necessitates a collective approach.
"Everyone plays a crucial role in identifying the signs of rat presence, implementing preventative measures to protect property, and implementing effective mitigation and removal strategies," a rat mitigation working group memo from city staff said in late May.
Here are some tips from Ottawa Public Health (OPH) on how to deal with rats:
Look for evidence
OPH suggests looking for further evidence such as droppings near where garbage is stored; gnaw marks or holes in wood, plastic, or garbage bags; and signs of "runways" in tall grass.
"Rats run along the same path many times a day, leaving dark greasy track marks along walls and worn down paths in grass," OPH says.
Clean up
Cleaning up and getting rid of clutter is an effective way to prevent rats, OPH says.
Sweep up droppings and clean the area with a mild bleach solution. Keep in touch with neighbours as well to ensure rats don't just move next door.
Remove any trash around the property and store items away from walls and off the ground.
Control weeds and shrubs and ensure tall grass, bushes and mulch aren't placed close to building foundations.
Starve them
Rats only need an ounce of food a day to survive, and your garbage can be an easy source for them, says OPH.
The best way to avoid attracting rats is to keep garbage sealed in hard plastic or metal cans with tight-fitting lids. Bring it to the curb as close to pickup time as possible, not overnight. Keep all food in tightly sealed containers and don't put food out for other animals such as stray cats or squirrels.
Shut them out
Rats can chew holes into walls and can squeeze through cracks and holes as small as 1.25 cm (1/2 inch). OPH recommends sealing all holes and cracks in foundations, walls, floors, underneath doors and around windows. Fill inactive burrows with soil, tamping it down with a shovel or with your foot.
Wipe them out
Rat bait and pesticides can be an option. OPH recommends you hire a professional pest control service and follow instructions on any poisons carefully.
A good pest control company will…
- Inspect your property before giving you a price quote.
- Give you a written inspection report, and an action plan.
- Base quotes on inspection findings, not flat fees. The cheapest services are rarely the best.
- Make referrals for structural repair, if required.
- Visit often until the job is done.
- Put bait in tamper-resistant containers.
- Employ qualified, well-trained exterminators.
- Educate you on how to prevent rats.
- Work with you until rats are gone.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW 'Byelections are sometimes referendums': Why politicos are tracking looming Toronto race
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, Pollster Nik Nanos says.
NEW Why stop watching so much TV? It affects how you age, new study says
Swapping out time in front of the TV for physical activity is associated with significantly better chances of healthy aging, according to a new study.
Celine Dion says symptoms of her illness persisted for years: 'I should have stopped'
Celine Dion says she experienced terrifying symptoms for years and decided to go public with her rare illness once the burden of lying to fans about her condition became 'too much.'
Higher-than-normal temperatures expected this summer: Environment Canada
This summer will deliver above-normal average temperatures across the country, national warning preparedness meteorologist Jennifer Smith said Tuesday.
Rory McIlroy and wife end divorce proceedings right before U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica have scrapped plans to divorce and are putting their marriage back together. They filed for a voluntary dismissal of the case on Tuesday.
Cases of potentially deadly bacterial disease on the rise in Ontario and Manitoba
Public health officials in three provinces have issued warnings this year about a rare bacterial infection that can lead to meningitis and death, with the most recent alert coming from Toronto.
Lake Superior ship with cracked hull likely didn't strike anything, U.S. Coast Guard says
A ship that took on water in Lake Superior likely had a stress fracture in its hull, the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday, backing off an initial report that the freighter had struck something below the surface last weekend.
'A tale of two economies': Interest rate policy in Canada and U.S. set to diverge
With monetary policy at the Bank of Canada and U.S. Federal Reserve on track to diverge, experts say it could set the Canadian dollar up for volatility down the road.
Trudeau heads to Italy as shadows of war in Ukraine, Gaza loom over G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to Italy on Wednesday to attend the annual G7 leaders' summit, which is taking place as two major geopolitical conflicts weigh on the international community.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP member charged with trying to meet minor for sexual offences: police
A New Brunswick RCMP member has been charged after allegedly making an arrangement for the purpose of “facilitating sexual offences” with a person whom he believed to be under 16-years-old.
-
N.S. housing complex receives second round of eviction notices
Tenants from a housing complex in Dartmouth, N.S., have received an eviction notice saying a few of the buildings will be demolished as part of the second phase of redevelopment in the area.
-
High chance of thunderstorms with showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday
Conditions are favourable for some thunderstorms to develop with pop-up showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays' Davis Schneider has always been an All-Star in the eyes of his sisters. Now, they want to make it official
In the lead-up to the MLB All-Star game, Davis Schneider's sisters have taken their support to the next level with a full-fledged campaign topped with childhood photos to see him voted in.
-
'Explosion of glass': Ont. family shocked after door of front-loading washing machine suddenly shatters
An Ontario woman was shocked to find glass strewn across her laundry room floor after the door of her front-loading washing machine suddenly exploded earlier this month.
-
Three people rushed to hospital after Scarborough crash
Three people were transported to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough late Tuesday night.
Montreal
-
Coroner recommends more resources for domestic violence victims after 2019 Montreal murder-suicide
On Tuesday, the Coroner's Office released Coroner Andrée Kronström's inquest report into the deaths of Dahia Khellaf, 42, and Adam, Aksil and Nabil Yssaad, which occurred in December 2019 in the Pointe-aux-Trembles borough of Montreal.
-
'Just tell me this is a dead end': N.Y. woman frustrated by investigation after car stolen at Montreal airport
A New York woman is questioning if she'll ever fly out of Montreal again after her car was stolen from the airport parking lot and she says police aren't doing much to help her find it.
-
Montreal police cruiser, vehicle collision sends 1 to hospital
A Montreal police officer is in hospital after a collision between a patrol cruiser and a vehicle in the east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Northern Ontario
-
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
-
'We don’t have a favourite': Rival Sturgeon Falls chip stands that serve up friendly competition now both up for sale
Two competing chip stands in Sturgeon Falls located across the street from each other are both up for sale for more than a $1 million each.
-
Timmins police warn of fake missing person post on social media
Police in Timmins are warning the public about sharing misinformation online after finding a fake social media post about a missing teen.
Windsor
-
Two downtown Windsor staples to relocate, citing soaring rents
Windsor’s downtown will lose two nightlife staples later this year, as Phog Lounge and Craft Heads Brewing Company both look to relocate.
-
Windsor-Detroit border to remain uninterrupted as CBSA workers reach tentative deal
Travellers and cross-border workers in Windsor-Detroit can breathe sigh of relief as Canada Border Services Agency workers have reached a tentative deal, according to the union.
-
'A lot of high fives' as the Gordie Howe bridge connects, making it an international crossing
The Gordie Howe Bridge is officially an international crossing.
London
-
Should developers have greater influence planning city’s future land needs?
London’s population boom will require more land for residential development, but deciding which properties should be added within the city’s Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) is proving contentious.
-
OPP close road near Milverton for structure fire
Few details are known at this time, but OPP have closed a road north of Milverton for a structure fire.
-
Pride decorations vandalized in Palmerston
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after Pride decorations on Main Street West in Palmerston were vandalized.
Kitchener
-
Waitlist worry at University of Guelph: What the school has to say about rising enrollment
The University of Guelph is responding to concerns about their residence waitlist and complaints that international students are to blame.
-
Two dogs found abandoned and badly injured in Cambridge
Two dogs are now in the care of a local shelter after they were found severely injured in Cambridge.
-
Conestoga College brings in 'solar grazing' sheep
A new 33-member crew has been tasked with taming the grass around the solar panels at Conestoga College’s Fountain Street campus in Cambridge.
Barrie
-
-
Frustrated & disheartened: Barrie bistro owner closes up shop amid series of break-ins
The owner of a downtown Barrie business targeted by multiple break-ins, thefts and vandalism is closing up shop.
-
One person seriously injured in collision with transport truck in Barrie
One person was seriously injured in a collision involving a transport truck and a car in Barrie.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government approves licence alterations for Prairie Green landfill search
The search of Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by an admitted serial killer is another step closer Tuesday as the Manitoba government has approved an alteration to the Environment Act licence.
-
Notre Dame Ave closed due to police incident
Winnipeg police have shut down a stretch of Notre Dame Avenue for a police incident.
-
Missing woman’s remains possibly found: RCMP
Mounties say they may have recovered the remains of Brittany Storey.
Calgary
-
Canadian Energy Centre 'integrating into' Intergovernmental Relations, province says
Change is coming at the Canadian Energy Centre, also known as the United Conservative Party's controversial energy war room.
-
Calgary water main break likely repaired by Thursday, fully operational in a week
The water main break in the Calgary community of Montgomery is expected to be fixed by Thursday so that flushing of the line and water quality testing can proceed, officials told city councillors on Tuesday morning.
-
Storms produce gustnados in southern Alberta, topple trees onto homes in Calgary
Wicked winds ripped through southern Alberta on Tuesday evening.
Edmonton
-
4 accused of stealing millions in machinery, equipment in Camrose area
Four people have been charged in connection with a theft case totalling about $3.1 million in the Camrose area, police announced Tuesday.
-
Draisaitl escapes punishment for Barkov hit
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl was penalized for his hit on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov halfway through the third period of the Panthers' 4-1 win but didn't receive additional discipline, such as a fine or suspension, for it.
-
Police seek witnesses to Lloydminster home invasion that injured two
Police in Lloydminster are looking for witnesses to a home invasion early Tuesday in which two people were injured.
Regina
-
SpaceX retrieves space junk from farms near Ituna, Sask.
Space junk that landed near Ituna, Sask. earlier this year was collected by SpaceX on Tuesday morning.
-
Journey back to Juno Beach: Regina Rifles statue unveiled to commemerate 80th anniversary of D-Day
June 5th, 2024 was another historic day for the Regina Rifles, as a statue dedicated to the regiment that stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day 80 years ago was officially unveiled at Place des Canadiens in Bretteville-l'Orgueilleuse, France.
-
'Very nice distraction': Canada's smallest Oilers fan inspires hope in Saskatchewan
As the Stanley Cup final heads into Game 3 on Thursday, there’s one Oilers fan here in Saskatchewan who is most likely the smallest, and sickest — but he’s sending positive winning vibes.
Saskatoon
-
'Forced to always be happy': Court hears private Sask. school paddled students for showing negative emotions
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
-
'Very nice distraction': Canada's smallest Oilers fan inspires hope in Saskatchewan
As the Stanley Cup final heads into Game 3 on Thursday, there’s one Oilers fan here in Saskatchewan who is most likely the smallest, and sickest — but he’s sending positive winning vibes.
-
Sask. ambulance service asks 'cellphone savers' to curb drive-by calls
Medavie Health Services West wants people in Saskatoon to stop and check in on people who they believe may need medical help before calling 911.
Vancouver
-
B.C. murder trial hears audio of innocent teen being fatally shot, emotional testimony from mother
The audio from the final moments of 15-year-old Alfred Wong’s life were played for a jury at the murder trial of his accused killer in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday.
-
Surrey mayor waves white flag in long battle over city policing
Admitting she’s not happy about it and calling it an “NDP imposed” transition, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke nevertheless announced she is giving up her long battle to keep the RCMP.
-
Vancouver banning cellphones in kindergarten to Grade 7 classrooms
Starting in September, Vancouver students from kindergarten to Grade 7 won’t be able to have their cellphones out at school.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. has jurisdiction in intimate image case even though video was made out of province: tribunal
A man was able to seek recourse under B.C.'s Intimate Images Protection Act even though the video shared without his consent was filmed in and posted online from a different province.
-
Vancouver Island group release playbook of proposed solutions to health-care crisis
It’s called the Community Healthcare System Support Playbook and it has been two years in the making.
-
It'll be a warmer-than-normal summer everywhere in Canada—except coastal B.C.: ECCC
This summer is shaping up to be warmer than average across the country, Environment and Climate Change Canada says. Except one region is an outlier—coastal British Columbia.
Kelowna
-
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.