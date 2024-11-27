Childbirth unit at Queensway Carleton Hospital celebrates 25th anniversary

Since its opening on Nov. 24, 1999, the childbirth unit at the Queensway Carleton Hospital has delivered more than 60,000 babies.

It was a special occasion at the hospital this week, celebrating 25 years of operation.

Melissa Mundee was there, celebrating her 25th birthday. She was the first baby born inside the unit.

She brought her daughter, Maciee, who was also delivered at the QCH in 2023.

"When my mom first originally told me about that story, it was kind of like, no. And then it kind of felt surreal when I showed up here with Maciee, and it was kind of like a full circle moment, to have my mom, now me. And now we get to celebrate with little Maciee," said Mundee.

Staff wished her a happy birthday along with the unit. Some of the staff present have been there since the birthing unit opened.

Salli Dambrowitz is the clinical manager of the childbirth program at QCH, and she recalls the first day quite well.

"It was quite, quite fun; it was exciting. Everything was new. And so here I am, 25 years later, still here." Dambrowitz said.

"We've received lots of patient feedback. They're so happy to have come here. You know, they always have nice things to say about our program," she added.

"I think it's fantastic to know that someone who was delivered here once upon a time, 25 years ago, would want to come back here and experience that for her own child and any future children she has," said Shannon Adams, manager of the postpartum unit.

The unit is special to many of the staff and they say it's like a family. Some have even had their own children and grandchildren delivered at the hospital.

"I've had six of my seven grandchildren born here, and it's been very special. A lot of those children, I have been involved in their delivery process, their care after they've had their baby," said Tracy Zoobkoff, a nurse in the postpartum unit. "It's quite special to go to any events in our local community because everybody will come up to me and say, you were my nurse."

"They're happy to have their babies here close, you know, tight-knit team, family, friends. it's, really enjoyable. I, myself, had had my kids here, too, and I wouldn't want to have it any other way," Dambrowitz said.

Some of those children are now working at the hospital.

"We've made such an impression on some of our babies from years ago that a lot of them want to be nurses. They're going to nursing school. They want to come and join our team. So, we're happy to have them," said Dambrowitz.

Mundee said she's kept in touch with the unit since giving birth to Maciee, and is looking forward to being back in July for the birth of her second child.