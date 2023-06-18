City of Ottawa re-establishes working group to address rat infestations

The city of Ottawa is bringing back its rat-mitigation working group to coordinate the city's response to rats, as residents raise concerns about the rodents roaming around properties.

Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney and River Coun. Riley Brockington say they have been receiving complaints about rat infestations in their wards due to construction projects.

"It's actually becoming a real growing issue in my neighbourhood, in the east end," Tierney told Newstalk 580 CFRA. "Anywhere along the line for the LRT where we've disturbed their homes, they're coming to our homes and now we have to make sure we track these things and try to do our best to mitigate it."

In an inquiry to city staff, Brockington said, "River Ward's rat population is significant," noting the Central Park neighbourhood saw an infestation last year that "overwhelmed many residents."

"Residents are demanding that the city of Ottawa assume a greater role in preventing rats from multiplying, mitigate their ability to travel from one neighbourhood to another."

The city of Ottawa's open data shows there were 278 requests about rat infestations in the first five months of 2023, including dozens from residents in Orleans, Beacon Hill-Cyrville and River wards.

In response to Tierney and Brockington's inquiries for the Environment and Climate Change Committee, staff say the city addresses rodent complaints through education, conducting property standards inspections, park maintenance and food premise inspections.

"Effective control of rat problems is associated with education on improved property standards and control of available food sources for rats," staff say.

When it comes to rats on public property and in parks, staff say Public Works routinely conducts park maintenance and, "has not observed a significant issue of rats in public works."

Now, the city is re-establishing its internal 'Rat Mitigation Working Group' to help get a handle on the rat issue, with staff from Emergency and Protective Services, Infrastructure and Water Services, Ottawa Public Health, Planning Real Estate and Economic Development, Public Works and Recreation, Cultural and Facilities Services working together to share information and coordinate the city's response.

Tierney says the city of Ottawa needs to help residents get a handle on the situation.

"I want to be able to solve this, because they're becoming a real problem in my neighbourhood," Tierney told Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll last week.

"There was a gentleman in Orleans last year that trapped 75 rats in his backyard, and he abuts where the LRT construction is. There's certainly a problem and I don't want to see this grow anymore."

Tierney says he saw the first rat in Beacon Hill-Cyrville about four years ago, and "I've seen many of them since."

"It sounds like a minor issue, it's not. If we don't put the clamps on this or find a way to track and help support whether it's condominiums or local businesses to be able to deal with this issue, it's just going to keep growing."