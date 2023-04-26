Ottawa business leader Luciano Gervasi dies at age 86

One of Ottawa's iconic business and community leaders has died.

Luciano Gervasi passed away Tuesday night.

Gervasi started his Italian grocer deli, Luciano Foods on Preston Street, in 1963.

His family remembers says Gervasi was a hardworking man, who helped many people in the community with his generosity.

Gervasi was 86.

Luciano Foods was closed on Wednesday as staff and customers mourned the death of Gervasi.