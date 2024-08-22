Ottawa-born musical director comes home for 'Come From Away' at the NAC

The smash-hit musical Come From Away has been pulling in crowds at the National Arts Centre since its opening on Aug. 14.

Ottawa-born Richard Evans has returned to the capital as musical director of this latest production – a return to form after the show's pandemic-related hiatus.

"It's never boring as a performer, as a musician, conductor, to play through the show," Evans told CTV News on Thursday. "It's just been amazing to be back."

The musical is based on real events that took place following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. After airspaces were closed, 7,000 airline passengers were grounded in Gander, Nfld. The show tells the story of the island locals rising to the challenge to feed and house the passengers until airways reopened.

"It will make you proud to be a Canadian, and it'll make you want to tell more of our stories," said cast member Lisa Horner.

Come From Away broke box office records after its Broadway debut in 2017. It has since gone on to win a Tony for best direction in a musical, and saw a live stage recording in 2021. The show features a small ensemble cast with actors taking on multiple roles based on the real passengers and islanders who met more than 20 years ago.

The smash-hit musical is running at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa until Sept. 1, 2024. (Matthew Murphy/supplied)

"As an actor, it's actually really fun because you get to use all of the different muscles and skills that you have to come up with different choices to make these characters real, interesting, and really fleshed out," said cast member Cailin Stadnyk.

Its pacing is another musical rarity, coming in at under two hours. The show's set list is filled with a Celtic/rock energy.

"One of the things that makes it so great is it's just so fast paced," said Evans. "One of my jobs is just to cue the music tightly from one dialog line to another."

Meanwhile, sitting outside the theatre is an art installation known as the 'Wall of Kindness.' Visitors are encouraged to write a thoughtful note for a stranger on a paper plane and hang it on the installation. If a passerby reads a note that resonates with them, they can take the note home.

"This message of coming together and being unified is really important," said Stadnyk, "and I think we're in another one of those times right now in the world."

The Wall of Kindness, an interactive art installation, is set up outside the theatre doors at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. Aug. 22, 2024 (Sam Houpt/CTV News)

For Evans, there is no better time to come back to his home city to perform it.

"At the end of the show, the band gets up and does a performance for the last couple of minutes, everyone is on their feet and hollering - it's just a great feeling to be performing this music again."

Come From Away is running at the National Arts Centre until Sept. 1, after which the show will see a residency in Toronto.