Ottawa-based app aims to connect drivers with parking by facilitating private space rentals

A new Ottawa-based app aims to help connect drivers with people who have extra parking to spare.

EcoParking allows people to rent out unused parking spaces to app users, giving drivers additional options for parking and giving the space owners some extra income.

"The intention behind it is for us to open up new options for drivers that are driving around in congested areas," said EcoParking cofounder Kanishka Khadem.

"You can book it ahead of time and just be able to show up to your destination on time and be able to park in the area that you want, without any hesitation or driving around the block and being late for a meeting," said Khadem.

Khadem's sister and EcoParking cofounder Liza Khadem says the app starts at a half-hour rental.

"The user can increase it by 15 minutes and then go from half an hour up to eight hours or longer if the lot is available," she said.

EcoParking isn't limited to residential driveways; business owners can also offer their spaces for rent.

"Some people have a restaurant and they have one or two or three extra parking spots for themselves, so they can actually put that for rent and make extra money,” says Liza. “Especially in downtown."

The app takes "a percentage" of the income generated by the rentals.

Once a driver selects their desired spot, the app opens Google Maps and uses GPS to guide them directly to it.

Kim, a motorist, expressed her approval.

"I actually thought about that before because I have probably gotten like hundreds of dollars worth of tickets, just because I saw someone else park on the street and I thought that was okay and I was allowed," she said.

The founders say 80 active users signed up for the app in its first month.

For those offering their parking spots, the app provides real-time pricing information in the same area, allowing them to adjust their prices as needed, or deactivate their availability altogether.

"You can post your lot for your desired price. We are not selecting or arranging any price,” says Kanishka Khadem. “We're leaving that option open to our lot owner because each area is different. So, based on your location, what we wanted to do is just give that option to you."

The EcoParking app is available for both iPhone and Android devices and is accessible for residents and drivers across Canada.