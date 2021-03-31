OTTAWA -- Adult recipients of chronic home health care in Ottawa can now receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a city of Ottawa pop-up clinic.

The city announced that adult recipients of chronic home health care can book an appointment at the Canterbury pop-up clinic or any of the city's other COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics.

Call 613-691-5505 to confirm your eligibility and book an appointment.

PATIENT-FACING HEALTH CARE WORKERS PRE-REGISTRATION

Patient-facing high-priority health care workers are now able to pre-register for a vaccination appointment.

The city says opticians, chiropractors, psychologists and registered massage therapists can pre-register.

Highest priority and very-high priority health care workers from Phase 1 who have not yet received the vaccine can continue to pre-register for appointments.

Visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca to confirm eligibility and pre-register.

FAITH LEADERS

Pre-registration is now open for faith leaders who, as part of their regular role, are at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the following circumstances:

End of life care

Care of the deceased, funerals, bathing, or other ceremony with direct contact with deceased persons

Home visits to unwell persons

Pastoral care in hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes or other vulnerable settings

Faith leaders can visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca to pre-register for a vaccination appointment.

SECOND DOSES

Ottawa Public Health is only booking second doses for First Nation, Inuit and Metis community members.

All other individuals who have received their first dose at an Ottawa Public Health Clinic and are waiting for their second dose are encouraged to sign-up for the city’s e-newsletter and follow local news sources for more information.

When second dose appointments are available, the city provide more information. You are asked not to call Ottawa Public Health at this time to try book a second appointment.

More second dose details are available at OttawaPublicHealth.ca.