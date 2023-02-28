Ottawa airport travellers can now clear U.S. customs faster using an app

People flying to the U.S. from Ottawa International Airport can now avoid customs lines using a smartphone app.

The Mobile Passport Control app allows travellers to submit their passport and customs declaration information ahead of time, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Travellers who use the free app won't need to fill out paper forms or use anautomated passport control kiosk.

"As a result, travelers may experience shorter wait times, less congestion and efficient processing," Customs and Border Patrol said.

The app expanded to Ottawa airport on Monday, meaning travellers can use it to go through customs at the airport before boarding a flight to the U.S.

Ottawa is among six new eligible sites this month: Las Vegas, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Halifax are the others.

The app arrived at Toronto's Pearson International Airport and Montreal's Trudeau International Airport in September.

HOW IT WORKS

After downloading the app, travellers create a profile with their name, passport information and other details.

Travellers then select their arrival airport, take a selfie and answer a series of questions. Once they submit the information, they receive a QR code, which they can show to a customs officer along with their passport to clear customs.

Travellers must still be processed by customers officers, but those using the app will be directed to a specific lane for a "streamlined entry process."

"Since the administrative tasks are performed by the traveler prior to the passport control inspection, MPC reduces passport control inspection time and overall wait times," according to Customs and Border Patrol.