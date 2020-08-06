OTTAWA -- The Ontario Hockey League has announced a return of junior hockey to the capital on Dec. 1 and the Ottawa 67’s have announced a season ticket drive starting next week to test the waters with fans.

"What we want to know is who’s with us," said Mark Goudie, Ottawa Sports and Entertainment President and CEO.

"I think we are an institution in Ottawa and we want to be able to start communicating with fans. The OHL is going to start our season on Dec. 1, which is awesome."

Fans will have the opportunity to reserve season-seats, flex packages and group tickets by placing a $25, fully refundable deposit. If the 67’s can’t host fans inside TD Place, they will be given options that include a refund of the deposit.

The league and the 67’s will be working with provincial and local health authorities to determine what a return to play will look like. Goudie feels the only way for it to work long-term is for fans to be in the seats at TD Place.

"From a venue perspective we can bring best practices worldwide to TD Place," Goudie said. "If we keep progressing the way we are in Ottawa and Ontario I think things will look pretty good."

The players are eager to get back to the ice and have been in a virtual training camp with the coach going through things they would normally do at TD Place.

"These guys are chasing their dreams to play in the NHL,” Goudie said. “These are important years on the progression to that."

The regular season will be 64 games with a 16-team playoff format. The regular season should wrap up on April 29, 2021 and the Memorial Cup is scheduled to be played starting June 17 in either Oshawa or Sault Ste. Marie.

