Truck full of chocolate crashes into ditch on Highway 401
Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 6:02PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say a truck loaded with chocolate ended up in a ditch after the driver fell asleep along Highway 401. (Photo courtesy: OPP_ER)
OTTAWA -- A transport truck loaded with chocolate ended up in a ditch after Ontario Provincial Police say the driver fell asleep along Highway 401.
The incident happened at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Mallorytown.
In a tweet, the OPP said, "Not the right place for a nap!"
"Driver fell asleep at 4 a.m. while eastbound on Highway 401 at Mallorytown. No injuries. Truck loaded with chocolate!"
The 29-year-old truck driver from the Toronto-area has been charged with careless driving.