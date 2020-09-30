OTTAWA -- A transport truck loaded with chocolate ended up in a ditch after Ontario Provincial Police say the driver fell asleep along Highway 401.

The incident happened at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Mallorytown.

In a tweet, the OPP said, "Not the right place for a nap!"

"Driver fell asleep at 4 a.m. while eastbound on Highway 401 at Mallorytown. No injuries. Truck loaded with chocolate!"

The 29-year-old truck driver from the Toronto-area has been charged with careless driving.