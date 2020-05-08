OTTAWA -- The Snowbirds continued “Operation Inspiration” with a visit to several eastern Ontario towns and cities Friday morning.

The Tutor jets took off from Gatineau, and flew over Brockville, Kingston and Belleville before landing at CFB Trenton.

In Brockville, dozens of people lined the waterfront to get a look at the Snowbirds.

#Snowbirds flyover in #Brockville. Looks like people in the north end would have had a better view. Lots of people watching along the waterfront. @CFSnowbirds @BrockvilleON @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/AI1P6zZqZA — Nate Vandermeer (@NateCTV) May 8, 2020

The famed Snowbirds have been visiting cities across Canada as part of “Operation Inspiration” to salute Canadians for doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Snowbirds flew over Cornwall before criss-crossing Ottawa, flying over Parliament Hill and several hospitals.