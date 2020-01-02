OTTAWA -- The Ottawa 67’s kicked off the new year by tying a franchise record.

Now, the Barber Poles aim to set a new franchise record for most consecutive victories in their first game of 2020 at TD Place. Ottawa hosts Kingston this afternoon aiming to win a franchise record 15th consecutive game.

On New Year’s Day, Ottawa beat the Oshawa Generals 5-2 for the franchise record tying 14th conservative win. Joseph Garreffa and Jack Quinn both scored twice. Goaltender Cedrick Andree made 28 saves for the win.

This is the fourth time in franchise history the Ottawa 67’s have won 14 conservative games during a season. The 67’s also won 14 straight during the 1972-73 season, the 1998-99 season and last season’s playoffs.

The Ottawa 67’s host Kingston at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit www.ottawa67s.com